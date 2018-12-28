हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya

Fate of trapped Meghalaya miners still uncertain, Navy joins rescue operations

IAF, Coal India Limited and Kirloskar Brothers' Limited are already part of the rescue team trying to bring out the 15 stranded miners from the illegal coal mine in Jaintia Hills district.

Indian Navy divers were on Friday airlifted from Vishakhapatnam to join operations to rescue the miners who have been trapped in a Meghalaya coal mine since the last sixteen days. The miners are trapped in a 370-foot-deep illegal coal mine in the Ksan area of Lumthari village in Meghalaya since December 13.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), Coal India Limited (CIL) and leading pump manufacturing company Kirloskar Brothers' Limited are already a part of the rescue team trying to bring out the 15 stranded miners from the illegal coal mine in Jaintia Hills district.

A team of the Odisha Fire Services had also left on Friday for Meghalaya to assist in the search and rescue of the 15 labourers trapped in a flooded rat-hole coal mine in the northeastern state. Director General of Fire Services BK Sharma had said a 20-member team led by chief fire officer Sukanta Sethi left for Shillong in a special Indian Air Force aircraft with equipment, including high-power pumps.

"Get, set and go," Sharma tweeted as the selected members of the Odisha Fire Services team boarded the IAF plane. "They will assist local authorities in the rescue of the trapped coal miners," he said.

Stating that the team was carrying at least 20 high-power pumps, an official said each pump is capable of flushing out 1,600 litre water per minute. The fire services personnel are also armed with several other high-tech equipment and gadgets for use during the rescue mission. The team will first study and analyse the situation at the site before working out plans for the search and rescue mission.

Search operations had been suspended on Monday after which the Meghalaya government had requested high-pressure pumps to drain out the water. The two 25 hp pumps which was being used had been termed as inadequate by the NDRF. 

NDRF also contradicted certain reports which claimed that the miners are suspected dead on the basis of the "foul odour" the rescue team encounters when they went inside the mine.

