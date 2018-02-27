Meghalaya Assembly election: 27.75% voter turnout recorded till 1 p.m

SHILLONG: A voter turnout of 27.75% has been recorded in Meghalaya Assembly election till 1 p.m.

The voter turnout till 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. was recorded 16 and 20 percent respectively.

Voting is underway at various polling stations for 59 of 60 State Assembly seats.

The election has been countermanded in Williamnagar in the wake of the killing of NCP candidate Jonathone N Sangma in an IED blast.A total of 370 candidates are in the fray in Meghalaya, which has 18,30,104 voters, of which 9,23,848 are women