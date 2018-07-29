हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya

Meghalaya bye-election: Voting in Ranikor on August 23, counting on August 27

The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, state government as well as the Union Government.

Voting for bye-elections for the Ranikor (ST) Assembly Constituency in Meghalaya will be held on August 23 while the counting will take place on August 27. The Model Code of Conduct has been enforced and is applicable to all candidates, political parties, state government as well as the Union Government.

The date of issue of gazette notification is July 30 and last date for filing nominations is August 6. 

The Election Commission of India will be using EVMs and VVPATs in the bye-elections at all the polling stations. 

The Commission said that Electoral Photo Identity Cards (EPIC) will be the main document for identification. However, if the voter’s name figures in the Electoral Rolls but unable to produce the EPIC, a set of additional documents for identification will be announced separately so that no people can exercise their franchise.

Bypolls will also be held in South Tura assembly constituency, from where Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma will contest on August 23. National People's Party MLA Agatha K Sangma, who represented South Tura seat, resigned on July 2 from the Assembly to pave way for her brother and the chief minister to contest from the seat.

The notification for bypoll will be issued on July 30 while the last date of filing of nominations is August 6. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be taken up the next day. The last date of withdrawal of nominations is August 9 and results will be declared on August 27.

Conrad K Sangma, who is the MP from Tura Lok Sabha seat, was sworn in as the chief minister in March after the NPP-led coalition came to power in the state. As he did not contest the February 27 assembly polls, his election to the Meghalaya Assembly is mandatory before September 6. 

