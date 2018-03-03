हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Meghalaya CM wins from both seats

Sangma, who is the chief minister since 2010, retained Ampati seat defeating his nearest BJP rival Bakul Ch Hajong by over 6,000 votes.

PTI| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 12:51 PM IST
Shillong: Meghalaya Chief Minister and Congress candidate Mukul Sangma wins from both Ampati and Songsak constituencies, EC sources said.

He also won from Songsak constituency defeating his nearest National People's Party rival Nihim D Shira by over 1,300 votes. The BJP was in the third position.

The chief minister's wife Dikkanchi D Shira also won from Mahendraganj seat defeating her nearest BJP rival Premananda Koch by over 6,000 votes, the sources said.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27.

