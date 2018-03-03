हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Meghalaya PWD minister wins from East Shillong constituency

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27.

PTI| Updated: Mar 03, 2018, 12:12 PM IST
Comments |
Meghalaya PWD minister wins from East Shillong constituency

Shillong: Meghalaya PWD minister and Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes.

Meghalaya Home minister and Congress candidate H Donkupar R Lyngdoh lost to Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) contestant Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27.

Tags:
Meghalaya Assembly Elections Results 2018Meghalaya assembly elections 2018Meghalaya assembly election 2018Meghalaya poll countingMeghalaya Poll ResultsMeghalaya PWD ministerMazel Ampareen Lyngdoh
Next
Story

Congress rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities

Trending