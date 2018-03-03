Meghalaya PWD minister wins from East Shillong constituency

Shillong: Meghalaya PWD minister and Congress candidate Mazel Ampareen Lyngdoh wins from East Shillong constituency defeating her nearest BJP rival Neil Antonio War by over 5,000 votes.

Meghalaya Home minister and Congress candidate H Donkupar R Lyngdoh lost to Hill State People's Democratic Party (HSPDP) contestant Samlin Malngiang by 622 votes.

Polling for 59 seats of the 60-member Meghalaya Assembly was held on February 27.