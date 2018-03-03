Reactions on 3 north east states' elections - Tripura, Nagaland, Meghalaya: Who said what

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally surged ahead of the Left Front in Tripura establishing a lead in 41 seats in the 59-seat elections. It is a close fight in Meghalaya with the Congress ahead in 20 seats and NPP is leading in 19 seats. In Nagaland, the ruling Naga People's Front (NPF) was ahead in 28 constituencies while the BJP and its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) leading in 26 seats.

Here is how politicians from across party lines are reacting to the results:

Union minister Kiren Rijiju: The trends in all three states point to a new political direction, it will have an effect on national politics as well. A new political direction would have an effect on national politics as well.

BJP leader Ram Madhav: The credit for the victory goes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He who not just addressed four public rallies in the state but also took stock on regular basis of the preparations BJP did for Tripura assembly elections.

#WATCH: Workers of BJP celebrate in Agartala as the party is poised to win in the state #TripuraElection2018 pic.twitter.com/CmM2uMgqSw — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2018

UP CM Yogi Adityanath: BJP is all set for a historic win in Tripura. I would like to congratulate PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah ji and our party workers. Even our performance in Nagaland and Meghalaya is historic. It is an important day in Indian politics.

Nalin Kohli, BJP Meghalaya in-charge: In Meghalaya, the vote is clearly against the Congress because if you see it from the larger perspective, the anti-Congress vote goes to the NPP, the UDP, BJP, and all of us are part of NDA. Now it is up to the national leaders to decide, but there can be a possibility of a post-poll alliance.

Assam minister Himanta Biswa Sarma: Manik Sarkar has just three options before him. He can go to West Bengal, where the CPI-M still has some presence. He can go to Kerala, where the party is in power and will rule for three more years or he can go to neighbouring Bangladesh.

NPP President Conrad Sangma: We are hopeful that we will be able to form the government. People are fed up with the corrupt Congress government and looking for a change.