Shillong still on the edge for 4th day as fresh violence breaks out; 1,000 central paramilitary personnel sent to Meghalaya

Shillong has been on edge following clashes between residents of the city's Punjabi Line area and Khasi drivers of state-run buses. 

Pic courtesy: IANS

New Delhi: About 1,000 central paramilitary personnel have been sent to Meghalaya to tackle the situation in Shillong. Top officials of the Union Home Ministry were also in touch with the state government officials and getting regular information about the prevailing situation in the Meghalaya capital. Adequate forces have been sent to Shillong to control the situation as per the request of the state government, a ministry official said, PTI reported. 

Shillong has been on edge following clashes between residents of the city's Punjabi Line area and Khasi drivers of state-run buses. The Meghalaya capital was under curfew on Saturday following clashes between police and locals all through Friday. Late on Friday night, the Army carried out a flag march in various localities. 

Normal life continued to remain affected for the fourth day in a row on Monday with curfew imposed in parts of the city under the Lumdiengjri police station and Cantonment Beat House areas during the morning hours. Security would be tightened in 14 localities of the Meghalaya capital that were mainly affected by the clashes, Director General of Police (DGP) SB Singh said. "The Home Ministry has sanctioned the deployment of four additional CRPF and two ITBP companies. The state's SF-10 commandoes along with a CRPF company and the district forces are already monitoring the situation on the ground," he said.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma had said on Sunday that the violence was a local issue and some people with vested interests had been trying to give a communal colour to it.
"The problem is very much in a particular locality, on a particular issue. It just happened that two particular communities were involved, but it's not a communal thing," he had said. 

Meghalaya Home Minister James Sangma on Monday appealed to people to stay calm and said the government is doing everything to restore peace in the city. "The agitators should stop protesting as the government has already met many of their demands, which included the arrest of the accused in the assault of the bus handyman on May 31," he said.

(With PTI inputs)

