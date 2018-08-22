हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
10.or D2

10.or D2 launched in India at Rs 6,999, to be available from August 28

The phone will be available in two variants – 2 GB RAM with 16 GB memory and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB memory.

10.or D2 launched in India at Rs 6,999, to be available from August 28

New Delhi: 10.or (pronounced Tenor) on Wednesday announced the launch of its new smartphone 10.or D2.

The phone will be available in two variants – 2 GB RAM with 16 GB memory and 3 GB RAM with 32 GB memory, both expandable up to 128 GB. The variants will be available for Rs 6,999 and Rs 7,999 respectively.

10.or D2 will be available for sale starting 12 noon on August 28 exclusively on Amazon.in. Prime members will get early access starting 12 noon on August 27. Pre-booking of the phone starts today and customers can register themselves to get notified about the sale and check out special offers.

The 10.or D2 comes with a 5.45 inch HD+ screen and an 18:9 display. Under the hood, the smartphone houses a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 processor clocked at 1.4 GHz. It has a 3200 mAh battery and runs Android Oreo 8.1 version.

The phone features a 13 MP Sony rear camera with an LED flash and video recording. On the front the phone has a 5 MP camera. Camera features include Beautify Me, Selfie Countdown and Face Recognition.

The device comes with key Amazon apps - Amazon shopping, Kindle, Prime Video, Prime Music and Alexa pre-loaded. It will come in Beyond Black and a new Glow Gold colours.

 

Tags:
10.or D210.or D2 price10.or D2 features10.or D2 Amazon10.or D2 specs

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close