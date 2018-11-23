हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro

6 lakh Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sold in first Flash sale in India

New Delhi: Chinese handset maker Xiaomi sold six lakh units of Redmi Note 6 Pro smartphone during its first Black Friday.

Manu Kumar Jain, Vice President, Xiaomi Global and Managing Director, Xiaomi India tweeted:

The phone phone went on first flash sale at 12 noon exclusively via Flipkart, Mi.com, and Mi Home stores.

As part of its Black Friday sale, the phones are available at Rs 1,000 lower than the announced price. Furthermore, HDFC Bank is offering Rs 500 cashback for the bank debit and credit users who would buy the smartphone during the Black Friday sale.

However, the phone seems to be getting a lot of traction among smartphone enthusiastics. In two tranches, the phone has been sold out within minutes. Jain further tweeted that those who have not got their hands on the phone can get it in the consecuent round of sale stipulated later in the evening today.

The phone, a successor to Redmi Note 5 Pro, comes with  6.26-inch FHD+  screen with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the phone is powered by 14nm octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU and 4,000mAh battery.

The phone is available in Black, Blue, and Rose Gold colour. Redmi Note 6 Pro houses a dual 12MP + 5MP rear camera and a dual 20MP + 2MP front shooter.

The smartphone has been launched for Rs 13,999 for the 4GB+64GB and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB+64GB variants.

However, as part of the sale, the device is available for Rs 12,999 for the 4GB + 64GB variant and Rs 14,999 for the 6GB + 64GB variant -- with a sale price drop of Rs 1,000 respectively -- only today, the company said in a statement.

"Redmi Note 6 Pro" comes with a 6.26-inch FHD+ IPS display, 20MP+2MP AI dual camera on the front and a 12MP+5MP AI dual camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor and fuelled by a 4000mAh battery with support for Qualcomm "Quick Charge" 3.0.

Both variants would be eligible for a discount of Rs 500 via HDFC credit and debit cards and EMI only during the Black Friday Sale, the company added.

