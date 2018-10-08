हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amazon

Amazon-exclusive Honor 8X in India on October 16

The device comes with new Kirin 710 chip.

New Delhi: After the succesful Honor 7X, Huawei sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 8X in India on October 16. It will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 23,000.

An Amazon-exclusive, Honor 8X will sport a powerful dual rear camera, industry sources told IANS on Monday.

The device with new Kirin 710 chip was launched in China last month where it is available in two variants -- 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and 4GB RAM+128GB internal storage.

Huawei is manufacturing the earlier mid-priced segment device Honor 7X at a facility in Sriperumbudur near Chennai.

Riding on the success of Honor 7x that arrived in India in December, Honor saw three-fold growth in the fourth quarter of 2017 as compared to 2016.

The 32GB+3GB variant of Honor 7X is available for Rs 12,999 and 64GB+4GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999.

