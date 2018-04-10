Amazon iPhone Fest: Hot deals on iPhones starting at Rs 17,999

New Delhi: Online retail giant Amazon India is hosting a week-long iPhone Fest where customers can avail exciting deals on the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7 and more.

HDFC card holders can get instant discount with the banks's debit and credit cards, on purchase of a new iPhone SE, 6, 6s, 6S Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8 and 8 Plus. The Offer is valid from April 10, 2018 to April 16, 2018 (both days inclusive). The customer can avail a maximum discount of Rs 5000 per card. Instant Discount against each model are thus:

Check out the top deals on iPhone Fest

iPhone SE

Starting at Rs 17,999

Extra Rs 1,000 instant discount

iPhone 6

Starting at Rs 23,999

Extra Rs 1,250 instant discount

iPhone 6S

Starting at Rs 33,999

Extra Rs 1,500 instant discount

iPhone 6S Plus

Starting at Rs 37,999

Extra Rs 2,000 instant discount

iPhone 7

Starting at Rs 41,999

Extra Rs 2,000 instant discount

iPhone 8

Starting at Rs 54,999

Extra Rs 3,000 instant discount

iPhone 8 Plus

Starting at Rs 65,999

Extra Rs 3,000 instant discount

iPhone X

Starting at Rs 79,999

Extra Rs 5,000 instant discount

Apart from iPhones the fest also offers Apple Watches at good discount. Check out deals.

Apple Watch Nike+ GPS 38mm Smart Watch

Rs 32,470.00 (Prime members deal)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Smart Watch

Rs 29,900.00

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Smart Watch

Rs 31,900.00 (Prime members deal)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Smart Watch

Rs 34,400.00 (Prime members deal)



Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 42mm Smart Watch

Rs 30,900.00 (Prime members deal)



Apple Watch Nike+ GPS 42mm Smart Watch

Rs 34,400.00

Apple Watch Nike+ GPS 38mm Smart Watch

Rs 32,470.00 (Prime members deal)