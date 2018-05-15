Amazon Summer sale 2018 day 3: Top 10 smartphone offers

New Delhi: Amazon.in has kicked off its Summer Sale offering thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more.

The sale from May 13 to 16 is offering customers great deals and new launches across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Nivia and more. Special discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the mini sale, Amazon said in a statement.

Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 300, on all purchases above Rs 250. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering customers an additional cashback of 10 percent on shopping via the Bank's Debit and Credit Card and on EMI.

Here are the top smartphone offers on Amazon Summer sale 2018 sale day 3

LG Q6 Gold

Flat 40% Off

Rs 16,990

Available at Rs 8,999

Redmi 5 Black (64GB)

8% off

Rs 11,999

Available at Rs 10,999

Redmi Y1 Lite Gold (16GB)

13% off

Rs 7,999

Available at Rs 6,999

Redmi 4 Black (32 GB)

11% off



Rs 9,499

Upto Rs 7,000 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 8,499

InFocus Vision 3 (Midnight Black)

13% off

Rs 7,999

Upto Rs 5,000 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 6,999

10.or D (3 GB)

14% of

Rs 6,999

Extra Rs 500 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 5,999

Samsung Galaxy A8+ Black

28% off

Rs 41,900

Extra Rs 10,000 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 29,990

10.or G (3 GB)

33% off

Rs 11,999

Extra Rs 500 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 7,999

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime 32GB

15% off

Rs 12,990

Extra Rs 10,000 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 10,990

InFocus Turbo 5 (2+16GB)

14% off

Rs 6,999

Extra Rs 5,000 off on Exchange

Available at Rs 5,999