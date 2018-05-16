Amazon Summer sale 2018: Top 10 smartphone offers on last day

New Delhi: The Amazon Summer sale 2018 that kicked off May 13 will be over on Wednesday. In its Summer Sale, Amazon is offering thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more.

Customers can great deals and new launches across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Nivia and more. Special discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the mini sale, Amazon said in a statement.

Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 300, on all purchases above Rs 250. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering customers an additional cashback of 10 percent on shopping via the Bank's Debit and Credit Card and on EMI.

Here are the top smartphone offers on the last day of Amazon Summer sale 2018

Samsung On5 Pro (Gold)

Rs 7,990

25% off

Available at Rs 5,990

Moto G5S Plus (Lunar Grey)

Rs 16,999

24% off

Available at Rs 12,999

Vivo Smartphones

Extra upto Rs 4000 off on exchange

Available from Rs 7,990 - Rs 22,990

Redmi 5 Gold (16GB)

Rs 8,499

12% off

Available at Rs 7,499

Samsung On7 Pro

Rs 9,490

26% off

Available at Rs 6,990

Redmi 5 Black (32GB)

Rs 9,999

10% off

Available at Rs 8,999

Honor 7X (4GB + 32GB)

Extra 1000 off on Exchange

Rs 13,999

14% off

Available at Rs 11,999

Samsung J Series

Upto extra Rs2000 off on exchange

Available at from Rs 7,690 - Rs 18,900

Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Black (4GB)

Rs 14,990

13% off

Available at Rs 12,990

Honor 8 Pro (6GB)

Rs 29,999

30% off

Available at Rs 20,998

Nokia 6.1 (4GB+64GB, Blue-Gold)

Rs 20,095

5% off

Available at Rs 18,999