Amazon Summer sale 2018: Top 10 smartphone offers on last day

New Delhi: The Amazon Summer sale 2018 that kicked off May 13 will be over on Wednesday. In its Summer Sale, Amazon is offering thousands of deals on Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Fashion, Large Appliances, TVs, Sports & Fitness and more.
Customers can great deals and new launches across brands such as OnePlus, Apple, Samsung, Nokia, Arrow, UCB, Vero Moda, Flying Machine, Wrangler, Blackberrys, JBL, Bose, Sony, LG, BPL, TCL, Bosch, Whirlpool, Nivia and more. Special discounts will be offered on Amazon Echo devices, Fire TV Stick, Kindle Paperwhite, eBooks on all four days of the mini sale, Amazon said in a statement.
Customers shopping with Amazon Pay balance will get extra 10 percent cashback up to Rs 300, on all purchases above Rs 250. Additionally, ICICI Bank is offering customers an additional cashback of 10 percent on shopping via the Bank's Debit and Credit Card and on EMI.
Here are the top smartphone offers on the last day of Amazon Summer sale 2018
Samsung On5 Pro (Gold)
Rs 7,990
25% off
Available at Rs 5,990
Moto G5S Plus (Lunar Grey)
Rs 16,999
24% off
Available at Rs 12,999
Vivo Smartphones
Extra upto Rs 4000 off on exchange
Available from Rs 7,990 - Rs 22,990
Redmi 5 Gold (16GB)
Rs 8,499
12% off
Available at Rs 7,499
Samsung On7 Pro
Rs 9,490
26% off
Available at Rs 6,990
Redmi 5 Black (32GB)
Rs 9,999
10% off
Available at Rs 8,999
Honor 7X (4GB + 32GB)
Extra 1000 off on Exchange
Rs 13,999
14% off
Available at Rs 11,999
Samsung J Series
Upto extra Rs2000 off on exchange
Available at from Rs 7,690 - Rs 18,900
Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime Black (4GB)
Rs 14,990
13% off
Available at Rs 12,990
Honor 8 Pro (6GB)
Rs 29,999
30% off
Available at Rs 20,998
Nokia 6.1 (4GB+64GB, Blue-Gold)
Rs 20,095
5% off
Available at Rs 18,999