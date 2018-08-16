Android 9 Pie Go edition launched for entry-level phones

San Francisco/New Delhi: Google has rolled out the Go Edition of its recently launched Artificial Intelligence (AI)-packed Android 9 Pie.

"With Android (Go edition), we aim to bring the latest Android improvements to more entry-level phone buyers. As part of the release of Android 9 Pie, we’re introducing a brand new Go edition experience," Sagar Kamdar, Director of Product Management, Android wrote in a blog post

Pie (Go edition) includes:

Up to an additional 500MB of storage available out of the box

Faster device boot times

Top-of-the-line security features like verified boot

A accessible dashboard for tracking and monitoring data consumption

The blog further said that Android Pie (Go edition) comes with up to an additional 500MB out of the box compared to Oreo (Go edition), and more than twice what you’d find on a non-Go edition phone.

Collectively, these features help solve some of the most common pain points for entry-level device owners: storage, performance, data management and security. The new Pie (Go edition) experience will hit shelves later this fall, it said.

A core part of the Go edition experience is the fully redesigned set of Google apps, which are specifically built to serve the needs of first-time smartphone owners. These apps include unique features, like free downloading in YouTube Go, that aren’t found in the classic app. Since February we’ve introduced a number of improvements to our suite of apps, the blog added.