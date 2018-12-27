हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Android 9 Pie now rolled out for OnePlus 5, 5T

The final version of the update arrives as OxygenOS 9.0.0.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is officially rolling out Android 9 Pie update for OnePlus 5 and 5T smartphones.

The final version of the update arrives as OxygenOS 9.0.0, based on Android Pie OS and features the December security patches too, weeks after releasing two beta builds of the Operating System (OS) for the two models.

OnePlus India has tweeted:

The upgrade also brings the integrated Google Lens mode into the camera. The upgrade also brings gaming mode 3.0 that comes with a text notification mode and added notifications for third party calls and new Do Not Disturb (DND) mode with adjustable settings.

"We are very excited to announce that the pie has been baked! And ready to be rolled out for OnePlus 5 and 5T. This is our first official Android 9 Pie OTA update for the OnePlus 5 and 5T," the company wrote in its Forum.

OnePlus will gradually roll out the update for all users. It said "As always, this OTA will be incremental. The OTA will reach a small percentage of users today, and we`ll begin a broader rollout in a few days".

The Over the Air (OTA) upgrade would also include a brand new user interface (UI) for Android Pie, new navigation gestures (for OnePlus 5T only) and updated Android security patch to December.

