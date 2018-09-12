Apple iPhone launch today: Where to watch live streaming, India timing and more

San Francisco/New Delhi: Apple is expected to unveil lineup of new iPhone models on Wednesday with reports claiming that the device will be the company's biggest and most expensive one till date.

The devices will be launched at an event at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters. The event will start at 10am PDT (10:30pm IST or 5pm GMT).

Where to watch live streaming?

You can watch the live streaming of the iPhone launch event on Apple's website. Simultaneously, Apple fans will also be able to watch it via Apple's Twitter account. Apple is doing its Twitter live streaming for the first time.

Join us September 12 at 10 a.m. PDT to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/i9mGHTKhvu — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Apple wrote in its website, “This stream is best experienced on an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch using Safari on iOS 10 or later; a Mac using Safari on macOS Sierra 10.12 or later; or a PC using Windows 10 and Microsoft Edge. Streaming to Apple TV via AirPlay requires an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS. Other platforms may also be able to access the stream using recent versions of Chrome or Firefox (MSE, H.264, and AAC required).”

What to expect?

Reports have it that the upcoming iPhone will feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X with OLED display.

Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year's USD 1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen, an AP report said. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for USD 650 to USD 750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.

Names for the new devices aren't known, it added.

Last week, a famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that in-display fingerprint sensor technology would not be part of upcoming iPhones. In-display fingerprint scanner is an unlock and operation technology for smartphones with thin bezels and high screen-to-body ratios, incorporated by integrating biometric authentication into the display itself.

Kuo believes that "Fingerprint On Display (FOD)" technology will grow 500 per cent in 2019 as Android phones continue to adopt the technology, Apple won't be embedding Touch ID in new iPhones next fall," 9to5Mac had reported.

Apple may also announce a new smartwatch at the event.

Apple continued to dominate the smartwatch market with a 41 per cent share as global smartwatch shipments grew 37 per cent Year-on-Year in the second quarter of 2018, a Counterpoint report.

With Agency Inputs