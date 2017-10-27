Apple iPhone X sold out in less than an hour into pre-booking

New Delhi: If you thought Apple's most expensive iPhone –the iPhone X – may see a tepid response due to its exorbitant price, you were probably mistaken.

Apple's iPhone X was made available in more than 55 countries including India on Friday.

The iPhone X pre-orders kicked off at 12.30 pm in India – the same as pre-orders open in Cupertino, California (12:01am local time).

But the device got out of stock within less than an hour of being opened at pre-booking on Flipkart and Amazon.

If you are interested in booking the iPhone X, you can your e-mail id into ‘Notify Me’ tab to get notified when the phone becomes available next time.

iPhone X will be available in silver and space grey in 64GB and 256GB models starting at Rs 89,000 from November 3 in India.

Here are the Key features of Apple iPhone X

Design

The all-glass front and back feature durable glass in silver or space gray with a highly polished, surgical-grade stainless steel band wrapping around the iPhone X.

A seven-layer color process for precise color hues with reflective optical layer. It is both water and dust resistance.

Retina Display

The iPhone comes with 5.8-inch Super Retina display --the first OLED panel with stunning colors, true blacks, a million-to-one contrast ratio. The HDR display supports Dolby Vision and HDR10.

Face ID

The iPhone X comes with Face ID authentication that uses TrueDepth camera system made up of a dot projector, infrared camera and flood illuminator. It is powered by A11 Bionic to accurately map and recognize a face.

Face ID projects more than 30,000 invisible IR dots. The IR image and dot pattern are pushed through neural networks to create a mathematical model of your face and send the data to the secure enclave to confirm a match.

Face ID only unlocks iPhone X when customers look at it and is designed to prevent spoofing by photos or masks.

Front and back cameras

The new 7-megapixel TrueDepth camera enables Face ID features wide color capture, auto image stabilization and precise exposure control, and brings Portrait mode to the front camera for stunning selfies with a depth-of-field effect.

iPhone X also features a redesigned dual 12-megapixel rear camera system with dual optical image stabilization. The ƒ/1.8 aperture on the wide-angle camera joins an improved ƒ/2.4 aperture on the telephoto camera for better photos and videos.

Animoji

Working with A11 Bionic, the TrueDepth camera captures and analyzes over 50 different facial muscle movements, then animates those expressions in a dozen different Animoji, including a panda, unicorn and robot. Available as an iMessage app pre-installed on iPhone X, customers can record and send Animoji messages with their voice that can smile, frown and more.

A11 Bionic

A11 Bionic, the most powerful and smartest chip ever in a smartphone, features a six-core CPU design. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30 percent faster graphics performance than the previous generation. All this power enables incredible new machine learning, AR apps and immersive 3D games.

Wireless charging

The glass back design enables a world-class wireless charging solution. Wireless charging works with the established Qi ecosystem, including two new wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie.

(Specs sourced from apple.com)