Apple iPhone XS, XS Max to go on sale in India today: All you want to know

New Delhi: Apple's recently launched iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max will go on sale in India on Friday.

The iPhone XS starts at Rs 99,900. XS Max, the priciest one, starts at Rs 1,09,000. iPhone XS and XS Max will be available in 64GB, 256GB and 512GB capacity.

The pre-orders for iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max began last Friday on various online platforms apart from more than 5,000 Apple authorised resellers. The devices will be available on popular platforms –Airtel Store, Reliance Jio, PayTM Mall and Flipkart.

On iPhone XS Flipkart is offering the following offers

No cost EMI at Rs 19,150 per month, upto Rs 13, 500 off on exchange, 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, 5% off on EMI transactions with RBL Bank credit cards and extra 5% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card.

For iPhone XS Max Flipkart is offering the following offers

No cost EMI at Rs 18,317 per month, Rs 13, 500 off on exchange, 5% off on EMI transactions with HDFC Bank credit cards, 5% off on EMI transactions with RBL Bank credit cards and extra 5% off with Axis Bank buzz credit card.

Apple Inc unveiled three new iPhones – iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max and iPhone XR at an event on September 12. Apple also officially unveiled its next generation of Apple Watch that features a larger edge-to-edge display with smaller bezels, which is 30 percent bigger.

The iPhone XR will go on sale from October 26 with pre-orders starting from October 19. IPhone XR will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models in white, black, blue, yellow, coral and red starting at Rs 76,900 through Apple authorised resellers.

The 5.8-inch iPhone Xs and 6.5-inch iPhone Xs Max feature Super Retina displays, a faster and improved dual camera system, the first 7-nanometer chip in a smartphone among other features.

IPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max build on the all-screen design of iPhone X and feature the sharpest displays with the highest pixel density of any Apple device, the company said. IPhone Xs and iPhone Xs Max come with iOS 12, the world's most advanced mobile operating system.

The affordable iPhone XR has a 6.1-inch LCD screen with liquid Retina display and aluminium body instead of a steel one.