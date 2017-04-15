Apple Red iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus available on Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 4000 price cut

New Delhi: Apple's flagship iPhone 7 and 7 Plus in Red Variant is now available on Flipkart and Amazon at a discount of Rs 4000.

The special edition of iphone 7 128GB and iPhone 7 plus 128GB is available at price Rs 66,000 and Rs78,000 respecively but only for a limited period.

The Red variant iPhone has its own significance which symbolises fight against AIDS free generation in US.

"The introduction of this special edition iPhone in a gorgeous red finish is our biggest (PRODUCT)RED offering to date in celebration of our partnership with (RED), and we can't wait to get it into customers' hands," Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement.

Apple's iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition is available in vibrant red aluminium finish, in recognition of more than 10 years of partnership between Apple and (RED).

Apple is the world's largest corporate donor to the Global Fund, contributing more than $130 million as part of its partnership with (RED).

(RED) provides access to life-saving HIV/AIDS programs in sub-Saharan Africa, which is home to more than two thirds of the world's HIV-positive population.

All money raised by (RED) goes directly to Global Fund HIV/AIDS grants that provide testing, counselling, treatment and prevention programs with a specific focus on eliminating transmission of the virus from moms to their babies, the statement said.