Apple to refund Rs 3,900 to customers for out-of-warranty battery replacement

New Delhi: Apple refunding Rs 3,900 to all the customers who have paid for an out-of-warranty battery replacement for their iPhone 6 or later models.

Apple will pay the customers via electronic fund transfer or as credit on their credit card account. Customers will get to know the details of how to claim the refund in between May and July.

However customers should note that the refund eligibility will be only successful if they have replaced the battery in an authorised service centre. And the replacements done within the warranty period will not fall under the refund criteria.

The following iPhone models fall under the refund category

iPhone 6

iPhone 6 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone X

The news comes months after Apple faced widespread criticism for admitting that it deliberately slows down ageing iPhone models. Apple had even formally apologised to the global iPhone community.

"We know that some of you feel Apple has let you down. We apologise," Apple had said in a statement.

Apple has also reduced the price of an out-of-warranty iPhone battery replacement by $50 -- from $79 to $29 -- for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later whose battery needs to be replaced.

About a year-and-a-half ago in iOS 10.2.1, Apple delivered a software update that improves power management during peak workloads to avoid unexpected shutdowns on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and iPhone SE.

With the update, iOS dynamically manages the maximum performance of some system components when needed to prevent a shutdown.

"While these changes may go unnoticed, in some cases users may experience longer launch times for apps and other reductions in performance," Apple acknowledged.

Apple also extended the same support for iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus in iOS 11.2.

However, the company began to receive feedback from some users who were seeing slower performance in certain situations.

The firm has had eight separate lawsuits in the US filed against it over the matter, and had also been facing additional legal action in Israel and France.

With IANS Inputs