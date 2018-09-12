Apple to unveil bigger, more expensive iPhone today: Here's what to expect

San Francisco/New Delhi: Apple is expected to unveil lineup of new iPhone new models on Wednesday with reports claiming that the device will be the company's biggest and most expensive one till date.

The devices will be launched at an event at Apple's Cupertino, California, headquarters (10.30 pm IST).

Reports have it that the upcoming iPhone will feature a 6.5-inch OLED screen, up from 5.8 inches on the existing iPhone X with OLED display.

Apple also is expected to release an iPhone with minor updates to last year's USD 1,000 model and another version made of cheaper materials, including a 6.1-inch LCD screen, an AP report said. Even so, the cheaper iPhone is still expected to sell for USD 650 to USD 750. The cheaper phone also is expected to lose the home button. Price cuts for older models, with the home button, are also likely.

Names for the new devices aren't known, it added.

Last week, a famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had predicted that in-display fingerprint sensor technology would not be part of upcoming iPhones. In-display fingerprint scanner is an unlock and operation technology for smartphones with thin bezels and high screen-to-body ratios, incorporated by integrating biometric authentication into the display itself.

Kuo believes that "Fingerprint On Display (FOD)" technology will grow 500 per cent in 2019 as Android phones continue to adopt the technology, Apple won't be embedding Touch ID in new iPhones next fall," 9to5Mac had reported.

Apple may also announce a new smartwatch at the event.

Apple continued to dominate the smartwatch market with a 41 per cent share as global smartwatch shipments grew 37 per cent Year-on-Year in the second quarter of 2018, a Counterpoint report.

With Agency Inputs