ASUS launches camera-centric 'ZenFone Zoom S' at Rs 26,999

ZenFone Zoom S comes with a 2.3X optical and 12 X digital zoom and 12MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 13MP front camera.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Thursday, August 17, 2017 - 14:08
ASUS launches camera-centric &#039;ZenFone Zoom S&#039; at Rs 26,999

Mumbai: Taiwanese electronics giant ASUS on Thursday launched its new `ZenFone Zoom S` smartphone with a dual-camera for photography lovers for Rs 26,999.

The 5.5-inch device, available on Flipkart, comes with a 2.3X optical and 12 X digital zoom and 12MP dual camera setup on the rear and a 13MP front camera.

"On the onset of `World Photography Day`, ASUS India wishes to rejuvenate the passion and commitment of photography enthusiast by launching `ZenFone Zoom S`," said Peter Chang, Regional Head, South Asia and Country Head, System Business Group-ASUS India, in a statement.

With a high-capacity 5000mAh battery onboard, the phone can last up to two days on a single charge, the company claimed.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, `ZenFone Zoom S` comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The `ZenFone Zoom S` features `ASUS SuperPixel Camera` for low-light photography.

The device has an improved ASUS `TriTech` autofocus system with new `Dual Pixel PDAF` technology as one of its three focusing technologies along with the second-generation laser autofocus and subject tracking autofocus.

ASUS `TriTech` automatically chooses the best technology to use depending on the subject, and achieves focus in an amazingly fast 0.03 seconds.

`ZenFone Zoom S` shoots videos at 4K (3840x2160) at 30 frames per second, along with the subject tracking autofocus system allowing the smartphone to continuously focus on subjects.

The device is also one of the first few smartphones to have a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 display cover panel that is 70 per cent more resistant to drop damage compared to the previous Gorilla Glass generation.

 

AsusASUS ZenFone Zoom SASUS ZenFone Zoom S priceASUS ZenFone Zoom S featuresASUS ZenFone Zoom S specs

