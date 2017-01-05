ASUS unveils ZenFone AR, world's first smartphone with 8GB RAM
New Delhi: In the first of its kind, ASUS on Thursday launched the ASUS ZenFone AR smartphone that comes with a massive 8GB RAM – the biggest RAM in any smartphone so far.
The ASUS ZenFone AR was launched at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2017) in Las Vegas.
The smartphone features a 5.7-inch WQHD Super AMOLED display, is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor and is the first smartphone that will be Tango-enabled and Daydream-ready.
Tango is a set of sensors and computer-vision software by Google that enables unique augmented reality (AR) user experiences on a smartphone, such as AR gaming, AR utilities and indoor navigation.
Daydream is Google`s platform for high quality, mobile virtual reality and supports Daydream VR apps. ZenFone AR was developed in close cooperation with Google to deliver the best Tango and Daydream experiences.
The smartphone comes with ASUS TriCam, a three-camera system consisting of a 23MP main camera, motion-tracking camera, and depth-sensing camera and runs on Android 7.0 Nougat operating system, the company said.
A new five-magnet speaker makes Daydream VR apps, games, and videos more immersive and entertaining.
With IANS Inputs
