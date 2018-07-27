हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asus Zenfone 5Z

Asus Zenfone 5Z 256GB variant to be available from July 30

Zenfone 5Z sports 6.2 inch screen with a 19:9 all-screen display.

New Delhi: Taiwanese handset maker Asus on Friday said the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant of its recently launched Zenfone 5Z smartphone will be available starting July 30 on Flipkart.

ASUS had launched Zenfone 5Z earlier this month in three variants –Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM + 64 GB Internal storage (Priced at Rs 29,999), Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM + 128 GB Internal storage (Priced at Rs 32,999) and Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM + 256 GB Internal storage (Priced at Rs 36,999)

Asus has tweeted:

Zenfone 5Z sports 6.2 inch screen with a 19:9 all-screen display. The phone, with its powerful processor, aims to cater to gaming enthusiasts. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS2.1 storage and a blistering fast Adreno 630.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel rear camera. Asus says that the Sony IMX 363 sensor coupled with large F1.8 aperture and 1.4µm pixel size gives you the power to shoot flawless low-light pictures. On the front, the phone sports an 8 megapixel shutter with fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor.

The camera comes with other features such as, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), 4K/UHD Video Recording, Night HDR, and can capture images with resolution up to 48 MP.

 

 

