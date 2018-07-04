हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asus Zenfone 5Z with 19:9 screen display launched: Prices, specs and launch offers

New Delhi: Taiwan-based technology giant Asus on Tuesday launched the Zenfone 5Z. The smartphone will be available exclusively on Flipkart starting from July 9.

Zenfone 5Z sports 6.2 inch screen with a 19:9 all-screen display. The phone, with its powerful processor, aims to cater to gaming enthusiasts. It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, LPDDR4X RAM, UFS2.1 storage and a blistering fast Adreno 630.

The phone comes with 12 megapixel rear camera. Asus says that the Sony IMX 363 sensor coupled with large F1.8 aperture and 1.4µm pixel size gives you the power to shoot flawless low-light pictures. On the front, the phone sports an 8 megapixel shutter with fixed focus OmniVision 8856 sensor.

The camera comes with other features such as, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS), 4K/UHD Video Recording, Night HDR, and can capture images with resolution up to 48 MP.

The phone comes in three memory and storage models.

Here are the prices of each variants

Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM + 64 GB Internal storage = Priced at Rs 29,999

Zenfone 5Z with 6GB RAM + 128 GB Internal storage = Priced at Rs 32,999

Zenfone 5Z with 8GB RAM + 256 GB Internal storage = Priced at Rs 36,999

Launch offers

ICICI credit and debit card users can avail flat Rs 3,000 discount. Flipkart is offering its 'Complete Mobile Protection' at Rs 499 while Jio users will get offer with Rs 2,200 cashback and 100GB additional data. There will be a 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

