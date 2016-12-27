Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE launched in India at Rs 6,999

New Delhi: Taiwanese technology giant Asus on Tuesday launched another 4G smartphone in the Indian market – the Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE.

Priced competitively as just Rs 6,999, the new device will be available online from today but will be available across retail stores before end of this month.

The Asus Zenfone GO 4.5 LTE is a 4.5-inch FWVGA (480x854 pixels) screen display device powered by a 64-bit 1GHz quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 410 coupled with 1GB RAM and an Adreno 306 GPU.

A dual-SIM device, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow with the Asus ZenUI 2.0 skin.

Zenfone Go 4.5 LTE comes with an internal memory of 8GB and offers micro-SD card support up to 128GB. ASUS also offers an additional 100GB of Google Drive storage for two years.

"We are sure this smartphone will be able to provide an enriching user experience," said Peter Chang, Region Head, South Asia and Country Manager, ASUS India, in a statement.

Equipped with ASUS` PixelMaster technology, the smartphone has 8MP rear and 2MP front cameras with 11 camera modes.