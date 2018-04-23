Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 India launch: Specs, expected price, live-streaming

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics company Asus is all set to launch a new smartphone in affordable range in India in exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

The smartphone, named Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will reportedly sport a 5.99-inch FullHD screen and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The device is likely to house a dual rear camera setup (12MP+5MP) and an 8MP front shooter. Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will also feature a 5,000mAh mammoth battery, reports have said. The phone will be priced under the Rs 15,000 band.

Asus will be live-streaming the launch event on its Facebook page and also on Flipkart. The launch will also be made live on Youtube. The event will kick of at 12.30 pm.

Flipkart and Asus had last week announced a long-term partnership under which the e-commerce major will become premier partner and seller for smartphones that have been customised to address Indian customers' needs.

On the marketing front, both companies would extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for Asus ZenFones.

Asus also announced aiding the digital education of the needy through its CSR initiatives.