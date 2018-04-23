Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Taiwanese electronics company Asus launched a new smartphone in affordable range in India in exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

The smartphone, named Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will come in three variant. The Zenfone Max Pro has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB + 32 GB variant. The device with 4GB + 64GB variant will come at Rs12,999, the variant with 6GB + 64GB will come at Rs 14,999.

The phone sports a 5.99-inch FullHD and it will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The Zenfone Max Pro with 3GB + 32 GB and 4GB + 64GB variant will house a dual rear camera setup (12MP+5MP) and an 8MP front shooter while the 6GB + 64GB variant will house dual rear camera setup (16MP+5MP) and a 16 MP front shooter.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 feature a 5,000mAh mammoth battery.

The phone will be up for sale on May 3 exclusively on Flipkart. Vodafone prepaid users will get 10 GB additional data free per month for a year as part of the launch deal.

Flipkart and Asus had last week announced a long-term partnership under which the e-commerce major will become premier partner and seller for smartphones that have been customised to address Indian customers' needs.

On the marketing front, both companies would extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for Asus ZenFones.

Asus also announced aiding the digital education of the needy through its CSR initiatives.