Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 6GB RAM to be available on Flipkart today

New Delhi: The 6GB RAM variant of the recently launched smartphone Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will be available on e-commerce site Flipkart on Thursday.

Asus India has tweeted:

Taiwanese electronics company Asus launched the Zenfone Max Pro M1 in India in April. The phone was launched in exclusive partnership with Flipkart.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 is offered in three variant. The device has been priced at Rs 10,999 for the 3GB + 32 GB variant. The phone with 4GB + 64GB variant comes at Rs12,999, the variant with 6GB + 64GB comes at Rs 14,999.

The phone sports a 5.99-inch FullHD and it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor.

The Zenfone Max Pro M1 with 3GB + 32 GB and 4GB + 64GB variant houses a dual rear camera setup (12MP+5MP) and an 8MP front shooter while the 6GB + 64GB variant features dual rear camera setup (16MP+5MP) and a 16 MP front shooter.

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 feature a 5,000mAh mammoth battery.

Flipkart and Asus have announced a long-term partnership under which the e-commerce major will become premier partner and seller for smartphones that have been customised to address Indian customers' needs.

On the marketing front, both companies have said that they would extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for Asus ZenFones.

Asus also announced aiding the digital education of the needy through its CSR initiatives.

