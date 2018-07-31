हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
BlackBerry

BlackBerry KEY2 goes for first sale today: All you want to know

The BlackBerry KEY2 has been priced at Rs 42,990.

New Delhi: The BlackBerry KEY2 will go on first sale in India on Tuesday. Customers looking to buy the phone will be able to book it at 12 pm on Amazon.in. The phone comes bundled with Reliance Jio cashback offer of Rs 4,450.

Optiemus Infracom Limited -- the firm that owns the rights to manufacture and sell BlackBerry-branded smartphones in the country – launched the keyboard-based KEY2 in India last week

It comes with the legendary security features that BlackBerry is known for, including the pre-loaded "DTEK by BlackBerry" app. This enables users to automatically view how apps may be accessing personal data and manage permissions appropriately.

Another pre-loaded app called "Locker" provides personal privacy control. This can only be accessed through fingerprint or password, helping store and protect sensitive user data, apps and content such as photos and downloaded files.

KEY2 houses latest Android 8.1 Oreo Operating System, a 12MP+12MP dual rear camera system with 2x optical zoom, an 8MP front camera and 3500mAh battery with "Quick Charge 3.0" technology.

In February 2017, Optiemus signed a licensing deal with BlackBerry to design, manufacture and distribute BlackBerry branded devices In India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal.

With IANS Inputs

