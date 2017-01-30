Check out features of Xiaomi Mi6 variants

New Delhi: Rumours are flying high that Xiaomi is set to launch Mi6 on February 6 in China. The phone is expected to be a massive upgrade of the earlier versions of Mi phones. Here are the believable spec list for each of the Xiaomi Mi6 variants

Xiaomi Mi6 Lite specifications

• MIUI 8

• 5.15in full-HD (1920x1080) IPS display, Gorilla Glass 4

• MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor

• PowerVR 7XT Plus GPU

• 4GB LPDDR4 RAM

• 64GB storage

• Metal body

• Dual-SIM dual-standby

• 23Mp rear camera, 7Mp selfie camera

• 4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi6 Standard specifications

• MIUI 8

• 5.15in Quad-HD (2560x1440) IPS display, Gorilla Glass 4

• 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor

• Adreno 540 GPU

• 4GB LPDDR4 RAM

• 128GB storage

• Metal body

• Dual-SIM dual-standby

• 23Mp rear camera, 7Mp selfie camera

• 4000mAh battery

Xiaomi Mi6 Pro specifications

• MIUI 8

• 5.15in Quad-HD (2560x1440) dual-curved-edge OLED display, Gorilla Glass 4

• 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor

• Adreno 540 GPU

• 6GB LPDDR4 RAM

• 256GB storage

• Ceramic body

• Dual-SIM dual-standby

• 4000mAh battery