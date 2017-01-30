Check out features of Xiaomi Mi6 variants
New Delhi: Rumours are flying high that Xiaomi is set to launch Mi6 on February 6 in China. The phone is expected to be a massive upgrade of the earlier versions of Mi phones. Here are the believable spec list for each of the Xiaomi Mi6 variants
Xiaomi Mi6 Lite specifications
• MIUI 8
• 5.15in full-HD (1920x1080) IPS display, Gorilla Glass 4
• MediaTek Helio X30 deca-core processor
• PowerVR 7XT Plus GPU
• 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
• 64GB storage
• Metal body
• Dual-SIM dual-standby
• 23Mp rear camera, 7Mp selfie camera
• 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi6 Standard specifications
• MIUI 8
• 5.15in Quad-HD (2560x1440) IPS display, Gorilla Glass 4
• 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
• Adreno 540 GPU
• 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
• 128GB storage
• Metal body
• Dual-SIM dual-standby
• 23Mp rear camera, 7Mp selfie camera
• 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi6 Pro specifications
• MIUI 8
• 5.15in Quad-HD (2560x1440) dual-curved-edge OLED display, Gorilla Glass 4
• 2.45GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor
• Adreno 540 GPU
• 6GB LPDDR4 RAM
• 256GB storage
• Ceramic body
• Dual-SIM dual-standby
• 4000mAh battery
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- JuD chief Hafiz Saeed holds press conference despite being under house arrest
- DNA: How will Donald Trump's new policies on Muslim immigrants impact the world?
- Hafiz Saeed claims Modi-Trump friendship led to his arrest in Pakistan
- PM Modi looks forward to 'fruitful' budget session
- Is the 'Budget' becoming a victim of electoral politics?
- No ATM withdrawal limit from February 1, cap on savings accounts to continue
- Budget 2017 LIVE: NO TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 3 LAKH, 5% TAX ON INCOME UP TO RS 5 LAKH
- Burj Khalifa lit up in tricolour: Here's how Pakistani media reacted
- India vs England: Read why MS Dhoni stopped play for few minutes during India-England 2nd T20I
- Kapil Sharma’s tweet to ‘Paji’ Akshay Kumar is the cutest thing you will read today!