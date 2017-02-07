Check out this budget smartphone with 4GB RAM, 5000mAh battery

New Delhi: ZTE Blade A2Plus, which was launched in India on Friday, went on sale starting Monday on Flipkart.

The Phone is priced at Rs 11,999, and is available with 4GB RAM in India.

A metal unibody, square shaped camera, flash and fingerprint scanner. The phone is available in Gold and Grey colour variants

The highlight of the smartphone is its 5000mAh battery that supports fast charging. ZTE claims that the smartphone can last up to 22 hours of talk time.

Check out the other features of the phone as listed below:

The ZTE Blade A2 Plus features a 5.5-inch (1080x1920) pixels full-HD display.

It is powered by a 64-bit MediaTek MT6750T octa-core SoC (four Cortex-A53 cores at 1.5GHz and four at 1GHz) paired with 4GB of RAM and Mali T860 GPU.

The inbuilt storage is at 32GB with the option to expand further via the microSD card (up to 128GB).

The dual SIM phone runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow-based Mifavor 3.5 OS.

Sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF, dual-LED flash and 1080p video support.

At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor with screenflash.

Connectivity options include Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, 4G LTE, and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. Lastly, the ZTE Blade A2 Plus measures at 155x76.2x9.8mm, and weighs 189 grams.