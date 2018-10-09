हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Confirmed! OnePlus 6T coming to India on October 30

OnePlus 6T will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9.

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus has announced that it will launch its most anticipated flagship – the OnePlus 6T – in India on October 30.

Oneplus has tweeted:

Earlier this month, OnePlus had released the latest teaser of the 6T. The phone's teaser matches with earlier reports of bezel-less design and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. Previous iterations from the smartphone maker required a physical fingerprint scanner to unlock the device. In-display fingerprint sensors are rare in smartphones currently, a handful of devices from Vivo such as Vivo X20 Plus UD, Vivo X21 and Vivo Nex and OPPO R17 come with an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The company's CEO Pete Lau recently said that the 3.5-mm headphone jack has been done away with to make room for the new "Screen Unlock" feature -- OnePlus' name for the in-display fingerprint sensor.

The smartphone will feature a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a waterdrop-style notch and an aspect ratio of 19:9. The screen is expected to sport Corning Gorilla Glass as it houses the in-display fingerprint scanner, enabling the "Screen Unlock" feature.

OnePlus 6T will be based on Android 9 Pie, and will run the Snapdragon 845 processor.

The OnePlus flagship is rumoured to house 3700mAh battery and will support the company's "DashCharge" technology.

E-commerce major Amazon.in last month notified the phone on its website with a teaser saying, ‘OnePlus 6T coming soon’. Amazon has also launched a registration page with a “Notify Me” option for customers who are keen to buy the upcoming flagship.

 

