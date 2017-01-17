Confirmed! Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launching on January 19

New Delhi: The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been creating a lot of buzz lately.

Laying all the speculations to rest, Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the Redmi Note 4 is launching on January 19. He tweeted:

Trying out a new look for the upcoming #RedmiNote4 launch What do you guys think? Watch the livestream on 19 Jan:

https://t.co/VVh6y5RCkV pic.twitter.com/XrPARIIvKs — Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2017

As the launch of the Redmi Note 4 is nearing, a teaser of the phone says a lot about it.

In the latest teaser Flipkart has roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get around the hype. In a tweet, Flipkart compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment.

In August last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in two variants – one with 2GB RAM having 16GB inbuilt storage while the other with 3GB RAM having 64GB storage.