Confirmed! Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 launching on January 19
New Delhi: The upcoming Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 has been creating a lot of buzz lately.
Laying all the speculations to rest, Xiaomi's India head Manu Kumar Jain has confirmed that the Redmi Note 4 is launching on January 19. He tweeted:
Trying out a new look for the upcoming #RedmiNote4 launch What do you guys think? Watch the livestream on 19 Jan:
https://t.co/VVh6y5RCkV pic.twitter.com/XrPARIIvKs
— Manu Kumar Jain (@manukumarjain) January 17, 2017
As the launch of the Redmi Note 4 is nearing, a teaser of the phone says a lot about it.
In the latest teaser Flipkart has roped in cricketer Ravindra Jadeja to get around the hype. In a tweet, Flipkart compared the Redmi Note 4 to the all-rounder - claiming that the smartphone is also an all-rounder in its segment.
.@RedmiIndia @imjadeja This may clear your confusion. Here is a sneak-peek of our all-rounder #AllRounderOnFlipkart pic.twitter.com/WC517NI1Ao
— Flipkart (@Flipkart) January 14, 2017
In August last year, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 4 in two variants – one with 2GB RAM having 16GB inbuilt storage while the other with 3GB RAM having 64GB storage.
