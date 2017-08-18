close
Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20

In a series of Facebook posts ahead of the launch, Coolpad India hinted that the smartphone would come in metallic unibody packed with 6GB RAM and a powerful battery. 

IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 16:32
Coolpad to launch flagship smartphone on August 20
Representative image

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Coolpad is all set to launch another flagship device for the Indian smartphone market on August 20.

The new "game changer" device will be unveiled at an event in Dubai on August 20 in the presence of James Du, Global CEO, Coolpad Group and Syed Tajuddin, CEO, Coolpad India, the company said in a statement.

In a series of Facebook posts ahead of the launch, Coolpad India hinted that the smartphone would come in metallic unibody packed with 6GB RAM and a powerful battery. 

"Sturdy sophistication! The enduring metallic unibody which will attract all eye balls around. The elegance with the splash of metal will become the new trend from 20th August," Coolpad India teased in a post.

The smartphone is likely to cheer up the gamers who are looking for a sturdy device at mid-range.

Earlier this month, Coolpad launched its `Note 5 Lite C` first offline product at Rs 7,777. The smartphone, with a 5-inch full HD display, sports an 8MP rear camera and 5MP front camera.

TAGS

Chinese smartphoneCoolpadCoolpad flagshipCoolpad smartphoneCoolpad devicesCoolpad IndiaCoolpad smartphone launch

