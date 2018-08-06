हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Corning Incorporated

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to first feature in OPPO flagship

Unveiled in July, Gorilla Glass 6 is the company`s most durable cover glass to date.

Corning Gorilla Glass 6 to first feature in OPPO flagship

Mumbai: Global tech company Corning Incorporated on Monday announced that OPPO will be the first mobile device manufacturer to adopt its latest cover glass technology Gorilla Glass 6.

OPPO`s new flagship smartphone utilising Gorilla Glass 6 is slated to release in the coming weeks, the company said in a statement.

In lab tests, Gorilla Glass 6 survived 15 drops from one metre onto rough surfaces whereas competitive glass compositions, such as soda lime and aluminosilicate, did not survive the first drop.

"We are excited to have OPPO adopt Gorilla Glass 6," John Bayne, Vice President and General Manager, Corning Gorilla Glass, said in a statement.

Unveiled in July, Gorilla Glass 6 is the company`s most durable cover glass to date.

"OPPO`s new flagship model will provide consumers, who depend on their smartphone for every interaction in their digital lives, increased protection against multiple drops," Bayne added.

Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than six billion devices by more than 45 major brands.

With its optical clarity, touch sensitivity, scratch resistance, efficient wireless charging and enhanced durability, Gorilla Glass 6 is set to enable new design trends.

 

Tags:
Corning IncorporatedOppoGorilla Glass 6Corning Gorilla Glass 6

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close