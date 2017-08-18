close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

'Extreme external force' applied to 'burnt' Redmi Note 4: Xiaomi

Bhavana Suryakiran sustained minor burn injuries on his thigh as the Redmi Note 4 he was carrying in his trouser pocket caught fire in Ravulapalem town in East Godavari district earlier this week.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Friday, August 18, 2017 - 17:42
&#039;Extreme external force&#039; applied to &#039;burnt&#039; Redmi Note 4: Xiaomi

New Delhi: As reports surfaced of a Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 smartphone catching fire in Andhra Pradesh, injuring its user, the Chinese smartphone maker on Friday said "extreme external force" was applied to the device which may have caused the incident.

Bhavana Suryakiran sustained minor burn injuries on his thigh as the Redmi Note 4 he was carrying in his trouser pocket caught fire in Ravulapalem town in East Godavari district earlier this week.

"We would like to clarify a recent incident of a damaged Redmi Note 4 in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. We were able to procure the device after multiple conversations with the customer," Xiaomi said in a statement shared with IANS. 

"Upon first impressions of the damaged device, we can conclude that extreme external force was applied to the device, which led to the back cover and battery being bent and screen getting damaged. A detailed investigation has been launched to understand the exact cause of the damage," the smartphone maker said.

Suryakiran, a small trader, was riding his motorbike when the phone caught fire. 

He told a Telugu television channel that by the time he stopped the motorcycle, pulled out and threw away the handset, he had sustained the burn injury.

Suryakiran claimed that he purchased the phone around 20 days ago, adding that he would approach the court to claim compensation.

"We would like to request our customers to avoid opening the device, puncturing the battery or applying extreme physical force to the device. Further, do refrain from getting your smartphone repaired at unauthorised repair shops," Xiaomi said. 

"At Xiaomi, customer safety is of utmost importance and we treat such cases with absolute priority. All our devices go through stringent quality testing to ensure high standards," the company added. 

According to the market research firm International Data Corporation (IDC), Xiaomi now has a 17.9 per cent market share in the Indian smartphone space.

The Redmi Note 4 has pipped Samsung`s Galaxy J2 as the top shipped smartphone to India in the second quarter with a 7.97 per cent market share.

Xiaomi launched Redmi Note 4 earlier this year. The device is powered by the 2Ghz octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor.

The Note 4 has a non-removable, 4,100mAh battery -- bigger than the Note 3`s 4,050mAh. 

Last year, after receiving several complaints of battery explosions, Samsung had recalled millions of Galaxy Note 7 smartphones, causing the firm operating losses of around 6.1 trillion won ($5 billion).

TAGS

Xiaomi IndiaXiaomi Redmi Note 4Redmi note 4 burn caseSamsung`s Galaxy J2Xiaomi LaunchInternational Data CorporationRedmi note 4 crashedChinese smartphone

From Zee News

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook
Internet & Social Media

Five ways to celebrate World Photo Day on Facebook

Uttar Pradesh

Five suspended in UP for seeking bribe for farm loan waiver

Asia

Hardline Islamic party leader shot dead in northwest Pakist...

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governments, says they are responsible for BRD hospital tragedy
India

Gorakhpur: Yogi Adityanath hits out at previous UP governme...

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxygen
India

Delhi: Infant dies in hospital, family blames lack of oxyge...

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy of untrained doctors at BRD hospital, says Central team
India

Gorakhpur tragedy: No hygiene, patients left at the mercy o...

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine villages, militants suspected to be trapped
Jammu and Kashmir

Shopian search operation: Security forces cordon off nine v...

WorldAsia

Lebanon Army says to begin offensive against Islamic State...

Australia-OceaniaWorld

Strong 6.4 earthquake hits off Fiji: US monitor

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video