Flipkart Apple week: Get iPhone starting at Rs 17,999

New Delhi: Apple fans can buy a host of products being offered by Flipkart at the ongoing Apple Week. The 7 day offer will go on till Sunnday (May 27).

Flipkart is also offering cashback on a variety of Apple products including several iPhone variants, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch Series.

Furthermore, ICICI Bank is offering a 10 percent cashback on the bank's credit cards and EMI transactions.

Check out top 10 deals During Flipkart’s Apple Week sale

iPhone 6 (32GB)

Rs 29,500

Available at Rs 23,999

iPhone 6s (32GB)

Rs 40,000

Available at Rs 33,999

iPhone SE (32GB)

Rs 26,000

Available at Rs 17,999

iPhone 7 (32GB)

Rs 49,000

Available at Rs 46,999

iPhone X

Rs 89,000

Available at Rs 85,999

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

Rs 67,940

Available at Rs 62,999

Airpods and Earpods

From Rs 2,199

Minimum Rs 300 off

Apple iPads

Rs 28,000

Available at Rs 21,900

Apple watch series

From Rs 20,900

Apple Laptops

From Rs 57,990

Available at Rs 55,990