Flipkart Apple week: Get iPhone starting at Rs 17,999

New Delhi: Apple fans can buy a host of products being offered by Flipkart at the ongoing Apple Week. The 7 day offer will go on till Sunnday (May 27).
Flipkart is also offering cashback on a variety of Apple products including several iPhone variants, MacBook Air, iPad, iPad Pro, and Apple Watch Series.
Furthermore, ICICI Bank is offering a 10 percent cashback on the bank's credit cards and EMI transactions.
Check out top 10 deals During Flipkart’s Apple Week sale
iPhone 6 (32GB)
Rs 29,500
Available at Rs 23,999
iPhone 6s (32GB)
Rs 40,000
Available at Rs 33,999
iPhone SE (32GB)
Rs 26,000
Available at Rs 17,999
iPhone 7 (32GB)
Rs 49,000
Available at Rs 46,999
iPhone X
Rs 89,000
Available at Rs 85,999
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus
Rs 67,940
Available at Rs 62,999
Airpods and Earpods
From Rs 2,199
Minimum Rs 300 off
Apple iPads
Rs 28,000
Available at Rs 21,900
Apple watch series
From Rs 20,900
Apple Laptops
From Rs 57,990
Available at Rs 55,990