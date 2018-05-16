Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale: Top 10 smartphone offers on last day

New Delhi: With attractive deals and huge discount, online marketplace Flipkart's Big Shopping Days Sale 2018 will come to an end on Wednesday.
Buyers can have access to a marathon of deals and offers specifically designed for their needs along with easy EMI options. Flipkart has also the Big Game Zone contest wherein customers can win upto 100 percent cashback.
Under the sale period customers can get up to 80 percent discount on products across various categories with crazy deals at prices never seen before.
HDFC Bank users will get 10 percent discount on using the bank's credit and debit card. The discount can be availed by EMI mode of payment as well.
Here are the top smartphone offers on the last day of Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale 2018
Samsung On Nxt (16GB)
Flat Rs 2,000 off
Available at Rs 8,999
Panasonic Eluga Ray 700
Flat Rs 5,991 off
Available at Rs 7,999
Honor 9i
Flat Rs 4,000 off
Available at Rs 15,999
Oppo F3 Plus
Flat Rs 6,000 off
Available at Rs 16,990
Moto X4 (6GB/64GB)
Rs 3,000 on Exchange
Available at Rs 19,999
Oppo F7 (4GB/64GB)
Extra Rs 3,090 on exchange
Available at Rs 21,990
Vivo V9 Youth
Extra Rs 2,000 on Exchange
Available at Rs 18,990
Infinix Hot S3 (3GB/32GB)
Flat Rs 1,000 off
Available at Rs 8,999
Vivo V9
Extra Rs 2,000 on Exchange
Available at Rs 22,990
Honor Holly 3 (2GB/16GB)
Flat Rs 4,250 off
Available at Rs 6,249