honor

Flipkart's Big Shopping day sale: Get Honor smartphones starting at Rs 9,999

Customers can save extra with 10 percent instant discount on SBI Bank Credit Cards offering No Cost EMI during the sale between July 16 and July 19.

New Delhi: Honor, the e-brand of Huawei, has announced special offers on selected range of Honor smartphones exclusively for Flipkart's Big Shopping Day Sale.

Honor has declared a range of products on sale and an exciting Bumper Exchange offer solely for its Honor 9Lite smartphone.

The Honor 9 Lite 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM variant will be available at Rs 9,999 with exchange offer of Rs 1000 and the Honor 9Lite 4GB and 64GB variant will be available for Rs 14,999 with exchange offer of Rs 2000.

Apart from the Honor 9Lite, the Honor 10 will be available at sale price of Rs 29,999, whereas the Honor 8 Pro will be available at sale price of Rs 19,999 and the Honor 9i will be available at sale price of Rs 14,999 exclusively for Flipkart's Big Shopping Days.

Speaking on the occasion, P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "We have received an overwhelming response for our smartphones from both our users and fans, and we are excited to share exclusive offers on our bestselling smartphones with Flipkart's Big Shopping Day sale. We hope that with such exciting offers, more consumers get a chance to enjoy the Honor experience."

 

Tags:
honorHuaweiFlipkart Big Shopping Day SaleHonor 9Lite smartphone

