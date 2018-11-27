हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Huawei

Get huge discounts, exchange offers on 'Honor Days' smartphone sale on Flipkart

Customers planning to buy the flagship Honor 10 will get Rs 8,000 off and can purchase the device at Rs 24,999.

Get huge discounts, exchange offers on &#039;Honor Days&#039; smartphone sale on Flipkart

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor's has announced attractive offers on Honor's best-selling smartphones as a part of 'Honor Days' exclusively on Flipkart that will run till November 29.

The Four-day sale will offer Rs 2,000 price drop on both Honor 9N (4GB and 3GB) variants with other exciting deals on Honor 10, Honor 9 Lite, Honor 9i, Honor 7A and 7S, Honor said.

Under the sale period Honor 9 Lite (4+64GB variant) will be available at Rs 11,999 with an exchange offer of up to Rs 3,000 while 9 Lite (3+32GB) will be sold after Rs 1,000 off at Rs 9,999.

Customers planning to buy the flagship Honor 10 will get Rs 8,000 off and can purchase the device at Rs 24,999. Honor 9i- will be available at a discounted price of Rs 12,999, whereas, Honor 7A and 7S will be available at Rs 7,999 and Rs 5,999 respectively after Rs 1,000 price drop.

Here are the offer price

Honor 9N (3GB+32GB)

Rs 2,000 Price drop

Avaliable at Rs 9,999

Honor 9N (4GB+64GB)

Rs 2,000 Price drop

Avaliable at Rs 11,999

Honor 7A

Rs 1,000 Price drop

Avaliable at 7,999

Honor 7S

Rs 1,000 Price drop

Avaliable at 5,999

Honor 9 Lite (3GB+32GB)

Rs 1,000 Price drop

Avaliable at 9,999

Honor 9 Lite (4GB+64GB)

Rs 3,000 on exchange offer

Avaliable at 14,999

Honor 9i

Rs 2,000 Price drop

Avaliable at Rs 12,999

Honor 10

Rs 8,000 Price drop

Avaliable at Rs 24,999

P Sanjeev, Vice President Sales, Huawei India-Consumer Business Group, said, "We have received an overwhelming response for all our Honor smartphones so far and with 'Honor Days' we wish to give consumers and fans an opportunity to be a part of the incredible Honor experience.

