Get set, play! Xiaomi's new phone is a gaming beast called Black Shark

Chinese smartphone giant Xiaomi is now entering the gaming phone market with it's latest model called the Black Shark. The new handset, which was launched in China on Friday, has a smooth look with nice curves and high-end specifics.

Priced CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 31,100) onwards, the gaming phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor, coupled with Adreno 630 GPU and available in 6 GB and 8 GB RAM variants. The screen is 5.99-inch with full HD + (1080 x 2160 pixels) display and a 18:9 aspect ratio. The battery capacity is 4,000m Ah.

The handset’s launch follows an investment made by Xiaomi in Black Shark Technology, a Chinese gaming company. Right now, there's no information on whether the phone will be unveiled globally. It goes on sale in China on April 20.

Overall, the Black Shark’s black-and-green styling is quite similar to Razer Android smartphone, the popular gaming phone in the market.



One of the most interesting parts of the Black Shark is the “liquid cooling” system – a heat pipe-style cooling solutions currently available in phones like Lumia 950. The company claims that the liquid cooling will help reduce temperature up to 8 degrees Celsius.

Xiaomi also launched a controller dock for the Black Shark which comes with a joystick and a trigger button that can be connected to the handset. It's priced at CNY 179 (roughly Rs. 1,900).

Earlier, the Chinese smartphone giant announced that the recently launched Redmi Note 5 Pro phone will be available for pre-order from April 13 in India.

Xiaomi has also announced the opening of three more smartphone plants in India – along with the company's first Surface Mount Technology (SMT) plant in Chennai that will manufacture printed circuit board assembly (PCBA) units in the country.