Gionee launches 'X1' smartphone at Rs 8,999

Gionee X1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB and boasts of a 3000mAh battery.  

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 13:32
Gionee launches &#039;X1&#039; smartphone at Rs 8,999
Image credit: @GioneeIndia

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone maker Gionee on Monday launched a new smartphone `X1` with fingerprint sensor at Rs 8,999.

Gionee X1 comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage which is expandable up to 256GB and boasts of a 3000mAh battery.

"We are delighted to introduce the all new X1 which will surely be a delight for the users," said Alok Shrivastava, Director, Business Intelligence and Planning, Gionee India, in a statement.

The smartphone features a 5-inch HD IPS display and sports 8MP rear and 8MP selfie cameras.

Powered by 1.3GHz Quad-core CPU, the device features "Amigo 4.0" UI running on Android 7.0 OS.

The company is planning to launch a new line of products at affordable prices soon in the country.

Gionee X1 smartphoneGionee X1 smartphone launchGionee X1 priceGionee X1 featuresGionee X1 sale

