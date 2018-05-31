Google likely to launch Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL in October

New Delhi: Tech giant Google will reportely launch the third generation of its Pixel smartphones - Pixel 3 and the Pixel 3 XL in October this year.

Continuing with the latest trends, Google will reportedly have a notch at the top of display at the Pixel 3 XL, media reports said.

Google had launched the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL in October last year.

It may be noted that Google recently removed the original first-generation Google Pixel and Pixel XL smartphones from its Google Store.

Pixel was the first smartphone with Google Assistant -- a built-in AI programme that works as an intelligent personal assistant and knowledge navigator like Apple's "Siri".

Pixel came pre-installed with Google Duo video calling app and messaging app Allo.

Pixel smartphones were fitted with Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 821 Quad core (2x2.15 Ghz and 2x1.6 Ghz) processors and 4GB RAM.

Google shipped 3.9 million Pixel and Pixel 2 devices in 2017 which is nearly double the units it sold in 2016.

India was among the first six countries where Pixel was launched in October 2016, starting at Rs 57,000. Google launched its flagship Pixel 2 smartphone in India in November 2017 at a starting price of Rs 61,000 for the 64GB variant.

