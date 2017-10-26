Google Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL up for pre-orders in India

New Delhi: Google's much anticipated Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are available for pre-orders in India. The smartphones will be available in over 1,000 stores across the country while it will be available online exclusively on Flipkart.

The India pre-orders for the smartphones will kick-off at 12am on Thursday. Deliveries for the Pixel 2 will begin from November 1 and Pixel 2 XL on November 15.

Pixel 2 comes in just black, clearly white and kinda blue colours while Pixel 2 XL has just black and black and white variants.

Pixel 2 will be priced at Rs 61,000 for 64GB variant and Rs 70,000 for 128GB. Pixel 2 XL 64GB will cost Rs 73,000 and Pixel 2 XL 128GB will be available for Rs 82,000.

Pixel 2 comes with a 5-inch and Pixel 2 XL with a 6-inch Full-HD OLED displays with Portrait Modes on both rear and selfie cameras.

Both phones come with "squeeze" interaction technology called "Active Edge" that opens Google Assistant, USB-C charger and front facing stereo speakers. The company claims it has the fastest fingerprint scanner in a smartphone.

The devices have Google Lens -- a new set of visual features that help you learn more about the world around you and get things done.

Both phones have Snapdragon 835 processors and 4GB RAM. Though there is some bad news as the headphone jack is gone.