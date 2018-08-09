हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google Pixel 3 XL leaked photos hint at notch display, wired USB-C buds

Leaked images shows that the Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box.

Google Pixel 3 XL leaked photos hint at notch display, wired USB-C buds

California: Google is far from announcing its next-in-line Pixel 3 XL device, but an excited blogger from Ukraine appears to have released the photos of the upcoming flagship smartphone.

The blogger has posted the photos of the Pixel 3 XL, complete with its packaging, and wired USB-C Pixel Buds, leaving almost nothing to the imagination of Pixel fans.

As spotted by Android Police, the images hint at a big notch on the top front of the smartphone. Another image shows that the Pixel 3 XL will run Android 9.0 Pie out-of-the-box, and come powered by octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with 3.46GB of RAM.

It is little surprising to see such a meagre amount of RAM in the flagship model.

What will mark a shift in Google`s packaging is the inclusion of the headphones in-the-box. It appears to be the first wired version of the Pixel Buds.

