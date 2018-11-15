हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Google rolls out Night Sight for Pixel smartphones

Night Sight will be rolling out over the next few days with an update to the Google Camera app, Google said.

New Delhi: Google has announced Night Sight --a new feature for the Pixel camera on all three generations of Pixel phones.

Night Sight will be rolling out over the next few days with an update to the Google Camera app, Google said.

“We developed Night Sight, a new feature for the Pixel camera that helps you capture vibrant and detailed low-light photos without a flash or tripod. Over the next few days, Night Sight will be coming to the front and rear cameras on all three generations of Pixel phones,” Google said.

Google said that the Night Sight constantly adapts to you and the environment, whether you’re holding Pixel or propping it on a steady surface.

Before you press the shutter button, Night Sight measures your natural hand shake, as well as how much motion is in the scene. If Pixel is stable and the scene is still, Night Sight will spend more time capturing light to minimize noise; if Pixel is moving or there’s significant scene motion, Night Sight will use shorter exposures, capturing less light to minimize motion blur, it added.

If you’re taking a photo in low light, Pixel will suggest using Night Sight. You can enter Night Sight by tapping this suggestion or manually navigating to the mode. After you tap the shutter button, try to hold still until Night Sight finishes capturing the photo.

Instead of capturing one bright and blurry photo, Night Sight captures an equal amount of light over a burst of many photos that are dark but sharp. By merging this burst, Night Sight prevents motion blur and brightens the photo, giving you a bright and sharp photo.

Using machine learning, Night Sight balances the color of your photo so that objects show their natural color at night.

