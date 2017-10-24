Hindi मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം
HMD Global sends invite for October 31 event, may launch Nokia 7 in India

The Nokia 7 was launched in China last week.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Oct 24, 2017, 11:01 AM IST
New Delhi: HMD Global has sent media invites regarding an upcoming event launch on October 31.

The invite says, "HMD Global invites you to an exclusive gathering to unveil the next milestone for Nokia phones."

Though the HMD does not mention the name of any device, yet the invite has fuelled speculations in the gadget market about the possible launch of Nokia 7.

Notably, the Nokia 7 was launched in China last week. The device will be made available in China from October 24 (Tuesday).

Nokia 7 with 4GB storage has been priced at ¥2,499 (or approx Rs 25,000) while the device with 6GB RAM will come at ¥2,699 (approx Rs 27,000).

Here are the specs of Nokia 7

5.2-inch 1080p LCD display

Rear mounted fingerprint scanner

3D glass curvature back

3000mAh battery

Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor

4GB/6GB RAM

64GB storage

Android 7.1.1 Nougat

Gloss Black and Matt White colour options

 

