Honor 10 launched in India: Price, specs and more

New Delhi: Huawei sub-brand Honor Honor 10 has made its global debut in London. The phone is available exclusively on Flipkart in India, and customers can pre-book the phone starting today.

Honor 10 has been priced at Rs 32,999 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

The Honor 10 bears ‘notch’ on the front display, taking que from Huawei's P20 series. The phone has been launched in three colours – black, teal blue and a Twilight colour. The Honor 10 house dual-rear cameras and a 24MP front camera. 3,400 mAh battery.

The phone features a 5.84-inch full-HD LCD display with screen resolution of 1080x2280 pixels and is powered by an octa-core HiSilicon Kirin 970 processor.

Launch Offers

Honor is offering additional Rs 5,000 off as regular exchange value for all Honor smartphones. Additionally Honor is giving Rs 3,000 off over regular exchange value for all other smartphones.

Axis Bank card holders will get 10 percent instant discount on Flipkart. Reliance Jio is offering Rs 1,200 cashback, 100GB additional data, and Rs 3,300 worth of partner vouchers for purchasing the phone.

Honor had launched the bezel-less View 10 smartphone with an Artificial Intelligence (AI)-enabled chipset in India in January at Rs 29,999.

The phone with Kirin 970 chipset features AI-powered "Real-Time Scene" and "Object Recognition" technology.

Honor View 10 is equipped with a high-definition 16MP + 20MP dual-lens camera with F/1.8 wide aperture and 2-in-1 PDAF automatic focusing, enabling users to take professional photos. The device supports storage expansion up to 256GB via microSD.

AI-accelerated Microsoft Translator software delivers instantaneous translation without you needing to be online. New Kirin 970's powerful NPU claims to make translation more than 500 per cent faster than other smartphones running the same app.

With IANS Inputs