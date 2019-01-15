हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Honor 10 Lite coming to India today: Specs, livestreaming and more

Honor 10 Lite would feature Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and an updated EMUI 9.0 Operating System (OS).

New Delhi: Huawei's sub-brand Honor is set to launch Honor 10 Lite in India on Tuesday.

The phone will be launched at an event in Delhi starting 11.30 am. Honor will livestream the event on its social media page.

Honor India has tweeted:

As per IANS reports the phone will come with a 24MP selfie camera, home-grown Kirin 710 processor and a dewdrop notch display.

This is the first time the smartphone maker is ditching wide-notch design in favour of a dewdrop-style notch, which would render over 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio to the device, the sources added.

The upcoming smartphone would feature Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered features and an updated EMUI 9.0 Operating System (OS).

The smartphone would be equipped with scene detection technology with AI on both rear and front cameras.

Honor 10 Lite is the successor to Honor 9 Lite that was launched in India last year.

With IANS Inputs

 

